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Indicators

Fractal_Force_Index_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The Fractal_Force_Index indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The Fractal_Force_Index_HTF repeater indicator requires the compiled custom indicator file Fractal_Force_Index.mq5 in order to compile. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

After compilation, the Fractal_Force_Index_HTF.ex5 indicator file contains the Fractal_Force_Index.ex5 indicator as a resource, and therefore, it is not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled indicator to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the indicator code in order to include the Fractal_Force_Index indicator in the executable file.

The indicator executable file has been added as resources at the global scope

//---- Include custom indicators in the indicator code as resources
#resource \\Indicators\\Fractal_Force_Index.ex5

Changed the string path to the indicator used as resource in the block of the OnInit() function

//---- getting handle of the Fractal_Force_Index indicator
Ind_Handle=iCustom(Symbol(),TimeFrame,"::Indicators\\Fractal_Force_Index",e_period,normal_speed,MA_Method,IPC,VolumeType,0);

Thus, the compiled executable file of the repeater indicator can be used on other trade terminals on its own without the original indicator.

Fig1. The Fractal_Force_Index_HTF indicator

Fig1. The Fractal_Force_Index_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17041

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