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Indicators

TASSKlT - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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10099
Rating:
(24)
Published:
TASSKlT.mq5 (22.92 KB) view
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Real author: KurlFX

Simple trend visualizer.

The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 10.07.2009.

Fig1. The TASSKlT indicator

Fig1. The TASSKlT indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17017

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