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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TASSKlT - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: KurlFX
Simple trend visualizer.
The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 10.07.2009.
Fig1. The TASSKlT indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17017
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