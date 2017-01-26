Author of the idea — pcbiz, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor trades based on two iMA: iMA(5) and iMA(4) on the M5 timeframe. Individual TakeProfit and StopLoss levels are set for Buy and Sell.

Block for making decisions:

if (!ExistPositions())

{

double diClose_M5_1= iClose ( 1 , Symbol (), PERIOD_M5 );

double diMA5=iMAGet(handle_iMA_5, 1 );

double diMA4=iMAGet(handle_iMA_4, 1 );



if ((diClose_M5_1<diMA5))

{

OpenBuy();

return ;

}



if ((diClose_M5_1>diMA4))

{

OpenSell();

return ;

}

}



The conditions are checked only when a new bar appears. This way the load on CPU is greatly reduced, and testing in the "Every tick" or "Every tick based on real ticks" testing modes is performed quite fast.



Test results on EURUSD M5, from 2016.06.01 to 2016.11.23, initial deposit - 1000:



