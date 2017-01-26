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VR---STEALS-2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

VOLDEMAR | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6791
Rating:
(24)
Published:
VR---STEALS-2.mq5 (49.89 KB) view
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Author of the idea — Vladimir Pastushakauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The EA represents a stealth program, which manages the positions using labels.

The EA and this way of working are well proven when working with certain brokers.

The EA functionality includes:

  • Placing a virtual Take Profit
  • Placing a virtual Stop Loss
  • Placing breakeven

When orders are detected on the chart, the EA uses labels to draw the prices for closing by Take Profit, Stop Loss and the breakeven level.

The program is able to work with different magic numbers simultaneously. To do this, set the "Magic" parameter to "0".

Expert advisor parameters:

input ushort InpTakeProfit    = 50;    // TakeProfit (if 0, not used)
input ushort InpStopLoss      = 50;    // StopLoss (if 0, not used)
input ushort InpBreakeven     = 20;    // Breakeven (if 0, not used)
input ushort InpBreakMinDis   = 9;     // Minimum profit when moving to breakeven
input ulong  Magic            = 0;     // (if 0, all magics)
input ulong  InpSlip          = 20;    // Slippage
input int    coment           = 1;     // The number of comment lines. If 0, comments are not displayed

Labels:

  • Green label — breakeven level
  • Red label — Stop Loss level
  • Blue label — Take Profit level 

Example of the EA operation:

 VR---STEALS-2 start 

 

VR---STEALS-2 breakeven 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17000

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