Author of the idea — Vladimir Pastushak, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The EA represents a stealth program, which manages the positions using labels.

The EA and this way of working are well proven when working with certain brokers.

The EA functionality includes:

Placing a virtual Take Profit

Placing a virtual Stop Loss

Placing breakeven

When orders are detected on the chart, the EA uses labels to draw the prices for closing by Take Profit, Stop Loss and the breakeven level.

The program is able to work with different magic numbers simultaneously. To do this, set the "Magic" parameter to "0".

Expert advisor parameters:

input ushort InpTakeProfit = 50 ;

input ushort InpStopLoss = 50 ;

input ushort InpBreakeven = 20 ;

input ushort InpBreakMinDis = 9 ;

input ulong Magic = 0 ;

input ulong InpSlip = 20 ;

input int coment = 1 ;

Labels:

Green label — breakeven level

Red label — Stop Loss level

Blue label — Take Profit level

Example of the EA operation: