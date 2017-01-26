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VR---STEALS-2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — Vladimir Pastushak, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The EA represents a stealth program, which manages the positions using labels.
The EA and this way of working are well proven when working with certain brokers.
The EA functionality includes:
- Placing a virtual Take Profit
- Placing a virtual Stop Loss
- Placing breakeven
When orders are detected on the chart, the EA uses labels to draw the prices for closing by Take Profit, Stop Loss and the breakeven level.
The program is able to work with different magic numbers simultaneously. To do this, set the "Magic" parameter to "0".
Expert advisor parameters:
input ushort InpStopLoss = 50; // StopLoss (if 0, not used)
input ushort InpBreakeven = 20; // Breakeven (if 0, not used)
input ushort InpBreakMinDis = 9; // Minimum profit when moving to breakeven
input ulong Magic = 0; // (if 0, all magics)
input ulong InpSlip = 20; // Slippage
input int coment = 1; // The number of comment lines. If 0, comments are not displayed
Labels:
- Green label — breakeven level
- Red label — Stop Loss level
- Blue label — Take Profit level
Example of the EA operation:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17000
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