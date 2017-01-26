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Fractal_WPR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Fractal_WPR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Fractal_WPR.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The Fractal_WPR_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16999
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Indicator for automatic selection of the coefficients for every instrument in a pseudo-stationary portfolio, which tends to equilibrium at zero.
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