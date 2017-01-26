CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Fractal_DeMarker_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5412
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Fractal_WPR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Fractal_DeMarker.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The Fractal_DeMarker_HTF indicator

Fig1. The Fractal_DeMarker_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17005

The MasterMind 3 The MasterMind 3

The Expert Advisor processes signals from four iWPR indicators with different averaging periods.

VR---STEALS-2 VR---STEALS-2

The Expert Advisor manages positions using labels.

Exp_Fractal_WPR Exp_Fractal_WPR

The simplest EA based on the fractal WPR.

Fractal_Force_Index Fractal_Force_Index

Fractal Force Index.