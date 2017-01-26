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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fractal_DeMarker_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Fractal_WPR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Fractal_DeMarker.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The Fractal_DeMarker_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17005
The MasterMind 3
The Expert Advisor processes signals from four iWPR indicators with different averaging periods.VR---STEALS-2
The Expert Advisor manages positions using labels.
Exp_Fractal_WPR
The simplest EA based on the fractal WPR.Fractal_Force_Index
Fractal Force Index.