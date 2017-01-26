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Indicators

Relation - Chart Builder Legacy - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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2 codes 26 topics 259 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\AIV\
Resources.mqh (24.35 KB) view
Matrices.mqh (5.04 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\AIV\
Relation.mq5 (3.19 KB) view
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Indicator for building custom charts, which are based on user-defined formula.

Charts are drawn in bars of the timeframe specified in the indicator settings. Charts of the selected instruments are synchronized in time.

Spaces in the formula are optional, fractional numbers are only specified using the point.

To avoid inconsistency in measurement units and to convert everything into the deposit currency, set the InpAlign parameter to true

Supported operations, by priority of execution:

Parentheses: (a ... b)
Exponentiation: a ^ b
Division: a / b
Multiplication: a * b
Addition: a + b
Subtraction: a - b

Example of application, to find the separation between the currency baskets for the last 1000 bars on the M1 chart:

InpDepth = 1000
InpPeriod - PERIOD_M1
InpExpression = "3 * EURUSD * 1.5 * AUDUSD * GBPUSD - (5 * AUDGBP - 2 * EURGBP) * 1.2 * CHFGBP"

This results in a chart of the synthetic pair, with the condition of buying 3 lots of EURUSD, 1.5 lots of AUDUSD and so on.

Idea of the indicator has been adopted from here and MS Excel.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16996

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