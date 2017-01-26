Indicator for building custom charts, which are based on user-defined formula.

Charts are drawn in bars of the timeframe specified in the indicator settings. Charts of the selected instruments are synchronized in time.

Spaces in the formula are optional, fractional numbers are only specified using the point.

To avoid inconsistency in measurement units and to convert everything into the deposit currency, set the InpAlign parameter to true

Supported operations, by priority of execution:

Parentheses: (a ... b)

Exponentiation: a ^ b

Division: a / b

Multiplication: a * b

Addition: a + b

Subtraction: a - b

Example of application, to find the separation between the currency baskets for the last 1000 bars on the M1 chart:

InpDepth = 1000

InpPeriod - PERIOD_M1

InpExpression = "3 * EURUSD * 1.5 * AUDUSD * GBPUSD - (5 * AUDGBP - 2 * EURGBP) * 1.2 * CHFGBP"

This results in a chart of the synthetic pair, with the condition of buying 3 lots of EURUSD, 1.5 lots of AUDUSD and so on.

Idea of the indicator has been adopted from here and MS Excel.