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Indicators

Fractal_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Fractal_Bands.mq5 (37.63 KB) view
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Real Author: jppoton@yahoo.com

Fractal Bollinger Bands. The indicator expands the Bollinger Bands width to avoid or minimize false entry/exit signals. The author's blog contains more information.

The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 14.06.2016.

Fig.1. Fractal_Bands indicator

Fig.1. Fractal_Bands indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16915

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