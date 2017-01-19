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Fractal_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real Author: jppoton@yahoo.com
Fractal Bollinger Bands. The indicator expands the Bollinger Bands width to avoid or minimize false entry/exit signals. The author's blog contains more information.
The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 14.06.2016.
Fig.1. Fractal_Bands indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16915
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