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Indicators

XXDPO_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5185
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XXDPO.mq5 (16.97 KB) view
XXDPO_HTF.mq5 (23.11 KB) view
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The XXDPO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled XXDPO.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. XXDPO_HTF indicator

Fig.1. XXDPO_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16917

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