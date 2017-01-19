Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_JBrainTrend1Stop_ReOpen - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3680
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_JBrainTrend1Stop_ReOpen trading system is based on the JBrainTrend1Stop indicator color change with adding to trend-following positions. A trade signal forms at a bar closing if the indicator color changes. Its volume is then further increased if profit in points increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.
The data on addings are stored in a string comment to a position in the following format: number of addings/last trade price/last trade volume.
Place JMA.ex5 and JBrainTrend1Stop.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16894
The Expert Advisor works comparing iCCI and iMACD indicators.Opening and Сlosing on time v2
The Expert Advisor opens and closes at a certain time comparing two iMA indicators having different periods. A trade having a specified volume is opened at a specified symbol. Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit. Select position type: Buy or Sell.
JBrainTrend1Stop trend indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.XMA_BBxATR_Cloud_HTF
The XMA_BBxATR_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.