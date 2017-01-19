The Exp_JBrainTrend1Stop_ReOpen trading system is based on the JBrainTrend1Stop indicator color change with adding to trend-following positions. A trade signal forms at a bar closing if the indicator color changes. Its volume is then further increased if profit in points increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.

The data on addings are stored in a string comment to a position in the following format: number of addings/last trade price/last trade volume.

Place JMA.ex5 and JBrainTrend1Stop.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart



Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart