The XMA_BBxATR_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled XMA_BBxATR_Cloud.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. XMA_BBxATR_Cloud_HTF indicator