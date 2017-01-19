Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
XMA_BBxATR_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4091
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The XMA_BBxATR_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled XMA_BBxATR_Cloud.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. XMA_BBxATR_Cloud_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16896
JBrainTrend1Stop trend indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.Exp_JBrainTrend1Stop_ReOpen
The Exp_JBrainTrend1Stop_ReOpen trading system is based on the JBrainTrend1Stop indicator color change with adding to trend-following positions.
VR---SETKA---3 - MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor. This is a continuation of VR---SETKA . The EA is based on the martingale principle. Grid. Martingale. Use only on hedge accounts.Expert NEWS
Expert NEWS - MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor. BuyStop and SellStop pending orders.