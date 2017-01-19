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DoubleUp с изгибом - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6089
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DoubleUp2.mq5 (9.59 KB) view
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Author of the idea — Hazem, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The main difficulty of the code is comparing iCCI and iMACD values with the "Buy Sell Level" variable. The indicator values may be different several or even dozens of times. 

For example, for EURUSD, USDJPY and USDSEK symbols as well as for all period values available in MetaTrader 5:

iCCI max min 

 

iMACD max min 

As you can see, iCCI is stable enough in its readings, while iMACD is highly dependent on the symbol price. To solve that, we may multiply iMACD values by a ratio:

void OnTick()
  {
//----
   m_ext_lot=NormalizeDouble(m_account.Balance()/50001.0,2);
   if(m_ext_lot<0.1)
      m_ext_lot=0.1;

   m_cci=iCCIGet(0);
   m_macd=iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,0)*1000000;

   m_buy_total=0;
   m_sell_total=0;


DoubleUp2 Open and Close

Tip: EURUSD M30 is recommended.

Results from 2016.01.08 to 2016.11.06, EURUSD M30, initial deposit — 10 000:

DoubleUp2 Open and Close tester 

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16886

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