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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI Exp with Filled Areas - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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RSI experiment with a simple addition of filled areas when floating levels are crossed.
RSI Experiment with Floating Levels
RSI experiment with floating levels.RSI Experiment
This version of RSI is "experimenting" with different ways how internally the RSI is calculated.
CCI Simple Experiment
CCI experiment using adaptive calculation period.Double Stochastic RSI
Double stochastic of RSI.