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Indicators

T3 Velocity V.2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Published:
t3_velocity_2.mq5 (10.82 KB) view
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T3 velocity is not a velocity smoothed by T3 —  this is a completely new indicator that uses T3 to calculate velocity.

Velocity as is is a much smoother momentum and using T3 makes it even smoother. It inlcudeds original Tim Tillson calculation as wel as the modified Fulks/Matulich calculation. Usual choice of 20 prices added and gradient coloring for easier momentum determination.



Rapid RSI T3 Prefiltered Rapid RSI T3 Prefiltered

Upgraded adaptive rapid rsi (stand deviations adaptive) using t3 filtered prices.

Double Smoothed Stochastic on Chart Double Smoothed Stochastic on Chart

The "on chart" version of double smoothed stochastic.

T3 Velocity on Chart T3 Velocity on Chart

T3 velocity, now on chart version too.

RSI Experiment RSI Experiment

This version of RSI is "experimenting" with different ways how internally the RSI is calculated.