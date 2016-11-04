Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
T3 Velocity V.2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12172
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
T3 velocity is not a velocity smoothed by T3 — this is a completely new indicator that uses T3 to calculate velocity.
Velocity as is is a much smoother momentum and using T3 makes it even smoother. It inlcudeds original Tim Tillson calculation as wel as the modified Fulks/Matulich calculation. Usual choice of 20 prices added and gradient coloring for easier momentum determination.
Rapid RSI T3 Prefiltered
Upgraded adaptive rapid rsi (stand deviations adaptive) using t3 filtered prices.Double Smoothed Stochastic on Chart
The "on chart" version of double smoothed stochastic.
T3 Velocity on Chart
T3 velocity, now on chart version too.RSI Experiment
This version of RSI is "experimenting" with different ways how internally the RSI is calculated.