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Indicators

Absolute Strength Averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Absolute strength of averages. It is upgraded to use the possible 18 types of averages in calculation. Signal lines are left in it since I think that it is very useful to see bulls and bears trends change. And signal lines do exactly that (an early warning of bulls and bears trend changes).

Overall trend is still the cross of the main bulls and bears trend. Averages used in it are the usual ones:

  • 0 = SMA
  • 1 = EMA
  • 2 = Double smoothed EMA
  • 3 = Double EMA (DEMA)
  • 4 = Triple EMA (TEMA)
  • 5 = Smoothed MA
  • 6 = Linear weighted MA
  • 7 = Parabolic weighted MA
  • 8 = Alexander MA
  • 9 = Volume weighted MA
  • 10 = Hull MA
  • 11 = Triangular MA
  • 12 = Sine weighted MA
  • 13 = Linear regression
  • 14 = IE/2
  • 15 = NonLag MA
  • 16 = Zero lag EMA
  • 17 = Leader EMA



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