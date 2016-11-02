Absolute strength of averages. It is upgraded to use the possible 18 types of averages in calculation. Signal lines are left in it since I think that it is very useful to see bulls and bears trends change. And signal lines do exactly that (an early warning of bulls and bears trend changes).

Overall trend is still the cross of the main bulls and bears trend. Averages used in it are the usual ones:

0 = SMA

1 = EMA

2 = Double smoothed EMA

3 = Double EMA (DEMA)

4 = Triple EMA (TEMA)

5 = Smoothed MA

6 = Linear weighted MA

7 = Parabolic weighted MA

8 = Alexander MA

9 = Volume weighted MA

10 = Hull MA

11 = Triangular MA

12 = Sine weighted MA

13 = Linear regression

14 = IE/2

15 = NonLag MA

16 = Zero lag EMA

17 = Leader EMA



