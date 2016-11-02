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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Aroon Oscillator Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Aroon oscillator, that is displayed as a simple line. Trends changes showed with different colours.
This indicator might be good to look at it since it is even simpler code.
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