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Indicators

Aroon Oscillator Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Aroon oscillator, that is displayed as a simple line. Trends changes showed with different colours.

This indicator might be good to look at it since it is even simpler code.



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