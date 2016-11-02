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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trading Sessions Open - Close - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a trading sessions indicator. There are orange — Asian, blue - European, and green — American sessions on the image. You can change colour scheme in the settings.
Grid Maker
This indicator shows vertical and horizontal lines that you can set in different ways.Candle Timer
Candle Timer shows the time remaining until the end of the candle.
Directional RSI
RSI that is based on Directional Movement with added filtering and PSARAroon Oscillator Line
Simple visualization of Aroon oscillator.