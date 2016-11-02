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Indicators

Trading Sessions Open - Close - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This is a trading sessions indicator. There are orange — Asian, blue - European, and green — American sessions on the image. You can change colour scheme in the settings.



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