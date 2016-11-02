CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Candle Timer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
51041
Rating:
(57)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator shows the time remaining until the end of the candle. You can choose colour and the font size.



Multi Pass Averages Multi Pass Averages

Multi pass averages MetaTrader 5 version is similar to multi weighted MA but this one allows the additional 16 types of averages instead of using just LWMA.

Ehlers Inverse Fisher Transform Ehlers Inverse Fisher Transform

This is a Ehlers inverse fisher transform with an addition of choices of different rsi calculations that can be used.

Grid Maker Grid Maker

This indicator shows vertical and horizontal lines that you can set in different ways.

Trading Sessions Open - Close Trading Sessions Open - Close

This is a trading sessions indicator.