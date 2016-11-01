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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Multi Pass Averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Multi pass averages MetaTrader 5 version is similar to multi weighted MA but this one allows the additional 16 types of averages instead of using just LWMA.
As usual, this version is made
so that it can be applied to other indicators too (it can accept other
indicator data in the price field). Maximal depth is up to 25.
As usual, this version is made
so that it can be applied to other indicators too (it can accept other
indicator data in the price field). Maximal depth is up to 25.
Ehlers Inverse Fisher Transform
This is a Ehlers inverse fisher transform with an addition of choices of different rsi calculations that can be used.Gaussian Filter
Gaussian Filter for apply to other indicators too.
Candle Timer
Candle Timer shows the time remaining until the end of the candle.Grid Maker
This indicator shows vertical and horizontal lines that you can set in different ways.