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Indicators

Ehlers Inverse Fisher Transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This is a Ehlers inverse fisher transform with an addition of choices of different rsi calculations that can be used. Rsi variations can be :
  • RSI (Wilder's RSI)
  • RSX (Cuttler's RSI)



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