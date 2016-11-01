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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ehlers Inverse Fisher Transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a Ehlers inverse fisher transform with an addition of choices of different rsi calculations that can be used. Rsi variations can be :
- RSI (Wilder's RSI)
- RSX (Cuttler's RSI)
Gaussian Filter
Gaussian Filter for apply to other indicators too.Super Trend Averages
Super trend indicator with 18 possible averages for calculation.
Multi Pass Averages
Multi pass averages MetaTrader 5 version is similar to multi weighted MA but this one allows the additional 16 types of averages instead of using just LWMA.Candle Timer
Candle Timer shows the time remaining until the end of the candle.