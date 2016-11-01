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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Super Trend Averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Super trend from this post with an addition of 18 possible averages used for calculation.
Super Trend Hull Indicator
Super trend indicator that uses hull average for calculation.Draw Psy Levels
Draws equidistant horizontal lines.
Gaussian Filter
Gaussian Filter for apply to other indicators too.Ehlers Inverse Fisher Transform
This is a Ehlers inverse fisher transform with an addition of choices of different rsi calculations that can be used.