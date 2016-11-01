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Indicators

Super Trend Averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Super trend from this post with an addition of 18 possible averages used for calculation.



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