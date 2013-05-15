Watch how to download trading robots for free
Fractal_Level_Xrust - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8137
The indicator draws horizontal lines on the level of last fractals up and down and also displays the information about the obtained fractal channel in the left upper corner of the indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.08.2008.
Fig.1 The Fractal_Level_Xrust indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1673
