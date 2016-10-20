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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
NonLag MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MetaTrader 5 version of NonLag MA (not a conversion but a new one — it is a "pure non lag ma").
It has all the stuff that MetaTrader allows : it is a non-repainting one, it can be applied to previous indicator data (so it can be applied to any data or any indicator you use) and it is fast. Code is reusable (nonlag MA is written as a function) which makes it suitable for use in any other code.
Jurik Filter
This is an improved Jurik Filter with the option to be applied to any indicator not only to prices.One More Average
The idea of this one is simple: it should "imitate" as much other moving averages as it can.
Moving Averages with Colors
"Classical" MA with a twist: colors change depending on the angle of the slope.Composite RSI
Composite RSI