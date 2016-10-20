"Classical" averages with a twist.



Сolors change depending on the angle of the slope: the greater the angle the color will be closer or equal to "Fast up" color. The smaller the angle the color will be closer or equal to "Fast down" color. The rest is drawn as a gradient between the two colors (depending on the angle of MA).

The "equal" part depends on the "Angle threshold for color steps" parameter: if you set 90, it is obvious that it will never be reached. Default for this parameter is set to 20 degrees.