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Indicators

Moving Averages with Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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"Classical" averages with a twist.

Сolors change depending on the angle of the slope: the greater the angle the color will be closer or equal to "Fast up" color. The smaller the angle the color will be closer or equal to "Fast down" color. The rest is drawn as a gradient between the two colors (depending on the angle of MA).

The "equal" part depends on the "Angle threshold for color steps" parameter: if you set 90, it is obvious that it will never be reached. Default for this parameter is set to 20 degrees.


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