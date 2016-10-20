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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
One More Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of this one is simple: it should not be itself, but it should be a kind of a chameleon — it should "imitate" as much other moving averages as it can. So the need for zillion different moving averages would diminish.
And it should have some extra, of course.
The extras:
- it has to be smooth
- it has to be able to "change speed" without length change
- it has to be able to adapt or not (since it has to "imitate" the non-adaptive as well as the adaptive ones)
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