CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MACDCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6962
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
macdcandle.mq5 (7.77 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The MACD indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the MACD indicator algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Figure 1. The MACDCandle indicator

Figure 1. The MACDCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14378

Exp_LeManTrend Exp_LeManTrend

The Exp_LeManTrend EA is based on the signals generated by the LeManTrend oscillator.

LeManTrend_HTF LeManTrend_HTF

The LeManTrend with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

KalmanFilterCandle KalmanFilterCandle

The KalmanFilter indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Exp_Laguerre_ROC Exp_Laguerre_ROC

Trading system based on the signals of the Laguerre_ROC indicator.