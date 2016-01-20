Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACDCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6962
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MACD indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the MACD indicator algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Figure 1. The MACDCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14378
Exp_LeManTrend
The Exp_LeManTrend EA is based on the signals generated by the LeManTrend oscillator.LeManTrend_HTF
The LeManTrend with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
KalmanFilterCandle
The KalmanFilter indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.Exp_Laguerre_ROC
Trading system based on the signals of the Laguerre_ROC indicator.