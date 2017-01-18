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Delta_WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Tor
Trend analyzer based on the difference of two WPR oscillators with different periods.
The indicator will be useful for those who analyze two WPR indicators with different periods (fast and slow), their relative positions, as well as the location of the slow WPR relative to the specified level (for example, 50).
That is, if the slow WPR is greater than 50, and the fast WPR is greater than the slow WPR — paint the histogram in overbought color.
If the slow WPR is less than 50, and the fast WPR is less than the slow WPR — paint the histogram in oversold color.
Al settings can be customized: colors, signal level (-50), periods of the slow and fast WPR, histogram display type.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input TypeGraph TypeGr=Histogram; // Type graph input uint WPRPeriod1=14; // Fast WPR Period input uint WPRPeriod2=30; // Slow WPR Period input int Level=-50; // Signal Level input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
The indicator has 5 buffers that can be used at your discretion.
- 0 — Indicator buffer;
- 1 — color indicator buffer with three color states;
- 2 — WPR fast;
- 3 — WPR slow;
- 4 — Difference between two WPR (MACDWPR).
Fig1. Full histogram of the Delta_WPR indicator
Fig.2. Shortened histogram of the Delta_WPR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16499
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