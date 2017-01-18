CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_Delta_MFI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4361
Rating:
(11)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Delta_MFI.mq5 (15.75 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_Delta_MFI.mq5 (13.15 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_Delta_MFI Expert Advisor is based on the Delta_MFI indicator color change. A signal to perform a deal is formed at the close of a bar if the color of the indicator histogram changes to trend light blue or pink.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Delta_MFI.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:

Fig.2. Chart of testing results

Fig.2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16501

Delta_MFI_HTF Delta_MFI_HTF

The Delta_MFI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Delta_WPR Delta_WPR

Trend analyzer based on the difference of two WPR oscillators with different periods.

GMA GMA

Geometric Moving Average.

Cauchy difference Cauchy difference

Cauchy difference. The indicator shows the difference of arithmetic mean and geometric mean of the price.