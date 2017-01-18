CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_Waddah_Attar_Trend - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6608
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_Waddah_Attar_Trend.mq5 (19.42 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Waddah_Attar_Trend.mq5 (15.75 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_Waddah_Attar_Trend Expert Advisor is based on the Waddah_Attar_Trend indicator color change. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in color of the indicator histogram.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Waddah_Attar_Trend.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart


Testing results for 2015 at EURAUD H4:

Fig.2. Chart of testing results

Fig.2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16409

Exp_ColorJSatl_Digit Exp_ColorJSatl_Digit

The Exp_ColorJSatl_Digit Expert Advisor is based on the ColorJSatl_Digit indicator color change.

ColorJFatl_Digit_Alert ColorJFatl_Digit_Alert

The ColorJFatl_Digit indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.

JSatlCandle JSatlCandle

The JSatl indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Exp_i4_DRF_v2 Exp_i4_DRF_v2

The Exp_i4_DRF_v2 Expert Advisor is based on the i4_DRF_v2 indicator color change.