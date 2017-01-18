The Exp_i4_DRF_v2 Expert Advisor is based on the i4_DRF_v2 indicator color change. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in color of the indicator histogram.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file i4_DRF_v2.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart



Testing results for 2015 at EURAUD H4:

Fig.2. Chart of testing results