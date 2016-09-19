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Monthly Weekly Levels - script for MetaTrader 5

Taras Slobodyanik
Taras Slobodyanik

Taras Slobodyanik

4.9 (605)
60 products 9 codes 2 topics 2233 comments
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The script displays the monthly and weekly levels on the chart.

  • Number of days — the number of days for calculation;
  • W1 Color of lines — the color of the weekly lines;
  • W1 Line Width — the width of the weekly lines;
  • W1 Style of lines — the style of the weekly lines;
  • MN1 Color of lines — the color of the monthly lines;
  • MN1 Line Width — the width of the monthly lines;
  • MN1 Style of lines — the style of the monthly lines;
  • Trend or Horizontal line — display the lines using trend lines or horizontal lines.

Monthly Weekly Levels

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16283

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