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Monthly Weekly Levels - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script displays the monthly and weekly levels on the chart.
- Number of days — the number of days for calculation;
- W1 Color of lines — the color of the weekly lines;
- W1 Line Width — the width of the weekly lines;
- W1 Style of lines — the style of the weekly lines;
- MN1 Color of lines — the color of the monthly lines;
- MN1 Line Width — the width of the monthly lines;
- MN1 Style of lines — the style of the monthly lines;
- Trend or Horizontal line — display the lines using trend lines or horizontal lines.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16283
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