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Indicators

PricePosition - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
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Views:
11140
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
PricePosition.mq5 (12.88 KB) view
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PricePosition indicator provides the position of price in the point of angle when the price rises above (BUY) or falls below the angle section line (SELL). Indicator also shows current price (OHLC) and alerts when the angle direction is changed.

Update 1 version "2.00" 18/10/2016

  • Added display options for corner position, at the LeftHand or at the RightHand
  • Added options to Turn On or Turn Off Alerts


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priceposition-properties-mt5.png

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