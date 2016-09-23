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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PricePosition - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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PricePosition indicator provides the position of price in the point of angle when the price rises above (BUY) or falls below the angle section line (SELL). Indicator also shows current price (OHLC) and alerts when the angle direction is changed.
Update 1 version "2.00" 18/10/2016
- Added display options for corner position, at the LeftHand or at the RightHand
- Added options to Turn On or Turn Off Alerts
Monthly Weekly Levels
The script displays the monthly and weekly levels on the chart.TypeToBytes
Byte-wise operation with structures and standard data types.
Spread per hour statistics
Simple average spread per hour statistics output.Bcrypt
Class for working with AES-256 encryption.