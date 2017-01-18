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The smart averager - Hello Smart - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Hello Smart Expert Advisor averages losing positions. The BuySell trading direction is selected in the settings. Then, if the price goes in unfavorable direction, the EA opens an averaging order with a fixed volume of Lot at the Step distance specified in points. Once the EA accumulates positions of BigLot volume, the initial lot size increases by the Mnogitel coefficient. The position is closed upon reaching the Profit or Loss in the deposit currency. All EA operations are performed on the candle open prices.
The EA has been optimized at the interval from 11.01.2013 to 12.09.2016 for the EURUSD currency pair, H1 and Н4 periods.
Settings:
input int BuySell = 1; // 1-Only Buy 2-Only Sell input int Step = 1000; // Step input double Lot = 0.1; // Volume input double BigLot = 0.5; // Big Lot input double MaxLots = 5; // Maximum lot input double Profit = 60; // Dollars Profit input double Loss = 5100; // Dollars Loss input double Mnogitel = 10; // Lots Mnogitel
Fig1. Results of the EA trading and optimization from 11.01.2013 to 12.09.2016. EURUSD, H1
Fig.2. Results of the EA trading and optimization from 11.01.2013 to 12.09.2016. EURUSD, H4
Tips:
- Recommended for use as a trading assistant and for developing your own strategies.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16348
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