The Hello Smart Expert Advisor averages losing positions. The BuySell trading direction is selected in the settings. Then, if the price goes in unfavorable direction, the EA opens an averaging order with a fixed volume of Lot at the Step distance specified in points. Once the EA accumulates positions of BigLot volume, the initial lot size increases by the Mnogitel coefficient. The position is closed upon reaching the Profit or Loss in the deposit currency. All EA operations are performed on the candle open prices.

The EA has been optimized at the interval from 11.01.2013 to 12.09.2016 for the EURUSD currency pair, H1 and Н4 periods.





Settings:

input int BuySell = 1 ; input int Step = 1000 ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input double BigLot = 0.5 ; input double MaxLots = 5 ; input double Profit = 60 ; input double Loss = 5100 ; input double Mnogitel = 10 ;

Fig1. Results of the EA trading and optimization from 11.01.2013 to 12.09.2016. EURUSD, H1





Fig.2. Results of the EA trading and optimization from 11.01.2013 to 12.09.2016. EURUSD, H4





Tips: