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Experts

The smart averager - Hello Smart - expert for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Kornishkin
Andrey Kornishkin

Andrey Kornishkin

5 (2)
https://championship.mql5.com/2010/ru/users/AM2
6 products 1 article 21 codes 23 topics 249 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
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Published:
HelloSmart.mq5 (3.8 KB) view
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The Hello Smart Expert Advisor averages losing positions. The BuySell trading direction is selected in the settings. Then, if the price goes in unfavorable direction, the EA opens an averaging order with a fixed volume of Lot at the Step distance specified in points. Once the EA accumulates positions of BigLot volume, the initial lot size increases by the Mnogitel coefficient. The position is closed upon reaching the Profit or Loss in the deposit currency. All EA operations are performed on the candle open prices.

The EA has been optimized at the interval from 11.01.2013 to 12.09.2016 for the EURUSD currency pair, H1 and Н4 periods.


Settings:

input int BuySell     = 1;    // 1-Only Buy 2-Only Sell
input int Step        = 1000; // Step
input double Lot      = 0.1;  // Volume
input double BigLot   = 0.5;  // Big Lot
input double MaxLots  = 5;    // Maximum lot
input double Profit   = 60;   // Dollars Profit 
input double Loss     = 5100; // Dollars Loss
input double Mnogitel = 10;   // Lots Mnogitel

Fig1. Results of the EA trading and optimization from 11.01.2013 to 12.09.2016. EURUSD, H1


Fig.2. Results of the EA trading and optimization from 11.01.2013 to 12.09.2016. EURUSD, H4


Tips:

  • Recommended for use as a trading assistant and for developing your own strategies.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16348

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