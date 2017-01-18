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Experts

Exp_ColorXvaMA_Digit - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4150
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\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_ColorXvaMA_Digit.mq5 (8.77 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorXvaMA_Digit.mq5 (13.77 KB) view
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The Exp_ColorXvaMA_Digit Expert Advisor is based on the ColorXvaMA_Digit indicator color change. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in color of the indicator line.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorXvaMA_Digit.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart


Testing results for 2015 on GBPUSD H8:

Fig.2. Chart of testing results

Fig.2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16341

ColorXvaMA_Digit_StDev ColorXvaMA_Digit_StDev

The vaMA indicator with the ability to replace averaging. It displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits. Additionally, it indicates the trend strength by colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

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Synchronization of the bars displayed on all open charts of the terminal.

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The XvaMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

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The Expert Advisor averages losing positions based on a particular algorithm.