CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

StepSto_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6159
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
StepSto_v2.mq5 (10.02 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

igorad

Trend indicator. The location of the histogram and the signal line of the indicator relative to the 0 level can serve as the reference mark to determine the trend. The intersections of the signal line and the histogram, where the histogram color changes, can serve as signals for performing trades.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 25.10.2007.

Fig.1 The StepSto_v2 indicator

Fig.1 The StepSto_v2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16217

Exp_i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin Exp_i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin

The Exp_i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin indicator.

Exp_BalanceOfPower_Histogram Exp_BalanceOfPower_Histogram

The Exp_BalanceOfPower_Histogram Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the BalanceOfPower_Histogram indicator.

Exp_RVIDiff Exp_RVIDiff

The Exp_RVIDiff Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the RVIDiff indicator.

RVIDiff_HTF RVIDiff_HTF

The RVIDiff indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.