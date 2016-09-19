Real author:

igorad

Trend indicator. The location of the histogram and the signal line of the indicator relative to the 0 level can serve as the reference mark to determine the trend. The intersections of the signal line and the histogram, where the histogram color changes, can serve as signals for performing trades.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 25.10.2007.

Fig.1 The StepSto_v2 indicator