Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RVIDiff_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4709
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The RVIDiff indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires RVIDiff.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The RVIDiff_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16223
Exp_RVIDiff
The Exp_RVIDiff Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the RVIDiff indicator.StepSto_v2
Trend indicator.
LaguerreFilterCloud
Indicator based on two moving averages from the "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading" book by John Ehlers.Exp_STLMCandle
Trading system based on STLMCandle indicator signals.