CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5503
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
dt_FFT.mqh (28.84 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin.mq5 (5.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin.mq5 (6.88 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change of direction of the indicator line.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

It should be noted, that the averaging algorithm used in the i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin causes the resulting indicator to be redrawn on all bars. Therefore, after some it is impossible to get the picture of the real indicator state for the moment when the deal was performed.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig.1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.


Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16215

Exp_BalanceOfPower_Histogram Exp_BalanceOfPower_Histogram

The Exp_BalanceOfPower_Histogram Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the BalanceOfPower_Histogram indicator.

BalanceOfPower_Histogram_HTF BalanceOfPower_Histogram_HTF

The BalanceOfPower_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

StepSto_v2 StepSto_v2

Trend indicator.

Exp_RVIDiff Exp_RVIDiff

The Exp_RVIDiff Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the RVIDiff indicator.