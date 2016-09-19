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FloatPivot_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Nick A. Zhilin
The FloatPivot indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
Fig.1. The FloatPivot_Digit indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16201
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