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FloatPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Nick A. Zhilin
Another alternative to the Bollinger Bands® channel with colored inner area of the channel.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 08.02.2008.
Fig.1. The FloatPivot indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16099
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