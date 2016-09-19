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Indicators

FloatPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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FloatPivot.mq5 (11.54 KB) view
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Real author:

Nick A. Zhilin

Another alternative to the Bollinger Bands® channel with colored inner area of the channel.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 08.02.2008.

Fig.1. The FloatPivot indicator

Fig.1. The FloatPivot indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16099

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