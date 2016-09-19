Real author:

J.B

The vaMA moving average with the ability to change the averaging algorithm.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL5 and published in Code Base on 22.04.2013.

Fig.1. The XvaMA indicator