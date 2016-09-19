The CronexChaikin_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the CronexChaikin indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The source of a signals is the mutual arrangement of the main and signal lines of the indicator. The indicator displays the color of the cloud of the source CronexChaikin indicator. Color stars on the line occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires CronexChaikin.mq5 indicator file. Place terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The CronexChaikin_Signal indicator