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i4_DRF_v3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
goldenlion@ukr.net
A simple trend indicator with calculation of rise and fall in High and Low prices. Calculation formula:
i4_DRF_v2=100 * (Psum - NSum) / Period
where:
- Psum — the number of candles per calculation period, which have a growth in High;
- Nsum — the number of candles per calculation period, which have a growth in Low;
- Period — calculation period.
Fig.1. The i4_DRF_v3 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16172
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