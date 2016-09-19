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Indicators

CronexDeMarker_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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CronexDeMarker.mq5 (6.99 KB) view
CronexDeMarker_Signal.mq5 (13.75 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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The CronexDeMarker_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the CronexDeMarker indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The source of a signals is the mutual arrangement of the main and signal lines of the indicator. The indicator displays the color of the cloud of the source CronexDeMarker indicator. Color stars on the line occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires CronexDeMarker.mq5 indicator file. Place terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The CronexDeMarker_Signal indicator

Fig.1. The CronexDeMarker_Signal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16180

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