Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
i4_DRF_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4703
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
goldenlion@ukr.net
A simple trend indicator with calculation of rise and fall in Close prices. Calculation formula:
i4_DRF_v2=100 * (Psum - NSum) / Period
where:
- Psum — the number of candles per calculation period, which have a rise in price;
- Nsum — the number of candles per calculation period, which have a fall in price;
- Period — calculation period.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 09.03.2008.
Fig1. The i4_DRF_v2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16170
The ZZ Fibo Trader is a simple illustration of the use of the Simple ZZ Fibo, which plots Fibonacci lines on long impulse waves of the ZigZag. In addition, the algorithm illustrates operation of the parabolic system for moving the stop loss.Trade on Timer
Simple code that illustrates trading based on the OnTimer event. When the timer triggers, the robot alternately performs buy and sell deals with fixed stop loss and take profit values.
The indicator displays the total number of deals by symbol in real time.Fibo Retracement Trader
The Expert Advisor plots a Fibonacci based on the standard ZigZag indicator and traded rectracements from all levels. The levels are fixed and cannot be customized by the user.