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Indicators

i4_DRF_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4703
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Published:
i4_DRF_v2.mq5 (5.38 KB) view
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Real author:

goldenlion@ukr.net

A simple trend indicator with calculation of rise and fall in Close prices. Calculation formula:

i4_DRF_v2=100 * (Psum - NSum) / Period

where:

  • Psum — the number of candles per calculation period, which have a rise in price;
  • Nsum — the number of candles per calculation period, which have a fall in price;
  • Period — calculation period.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 09.03.2008.

Fig1. The i4_DRF_v2 indicator

Fig1. The i4_DRF_v2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16170

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