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ZZ Fibo Trader - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The ZZ Fibo Trader Expert Advisor has been designed to illustrate the use of the Simple ZZ Fibo indicator in a simple trading system.
The Simple ZZ Fibo has been specially designed for use in trading experts. Information on the price values corresponding to the plotted Fibonacci levels are stored to the indicator buffers (from 2 to 8), from where they can be copied to an expert.
The EA opens a position after a reverse breakout of the top level, which is the simplest filter of false breakouts.
To close positions, the EA uses the parabolic system of price trailing (SAR) by Wilder.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16027
Simple code that illustrates trading based on the OnTimer event. When the timer triggers, the robot alternately performs buy and sell deals with fixed stop loss and take profit values.Interchange
Class for exchanging data between programs. It allows to pass structures of arbitrary size via the global variables of the terminal from one program to another.
A simple trend indicator with calculation of rise and fall in Close prices.Feed of all deals
The indicator displays the total number of deals by symbol in real time.