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Trade on Timer - expert for MetaTrader 5

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
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Published:
timer_trade.mq5 (3.36 KB) view
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The code was designed to illustrate the use of the timer. This Expert Advisor opens a deal in random direction the moment a signal from the timer arrives.

If there are open positions present when the timer signal arrives, the EA will skip the timer signal.

Timer parameters, as well as the stop loss and take profit values can be set in the input parameters.

This EA opens random direction positions on timer signals.

In some random cases this random timer trader could be pretty profitable

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15849

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