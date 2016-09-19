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Indicators

BackgroundCandle_PPO_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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BackgroundCandle_PPO_Cloud_HTF.mq5 (20.46 KB) view
PPO_Cloud.mq5 (8.32 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled according to the PPO_Cloud indicator values.

Depending on trend direction, the candlestick body is painted in emerald green or purple, wicks are painted in light green or plum, respectively.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file PPO_Cloud.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. The BackgroundCandle_PPO_Cloud_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The BackgroundCandle_PPO_Cloud_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16116

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