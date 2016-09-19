Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BackgroundCandle_PPO_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5014
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled according to the PPO_Cloud indicator values.
Depending on trend direction, the candlestick body is painted in emerald green or purple, wicks are painted in light green or plum, respectively.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file PPO_Cloud.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig.1. The BackgroundCandle_PPO_Cloud_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16116
Semaphore signal indicator based on the algorithm of the DSSBressert indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.CPrice
Instance of the class returns such values as Bid, Ask, High, Low, Close and Open prices of the current candle or any other specified in the parameters, as well as the candle opening time.
The Exp_i-SpectrAnalysis_WPR Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the i-SpectrAnalysis_WPR indicator.wlxBW5ZoneAlert
Semaphore signal indicator based on the values of the Accelerator Oscillator and Awesome Oscillator indicators by Bill Williams, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.