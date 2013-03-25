Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Easy Trend Visualizer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 14644
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
The Easy Trend Visualizer indicator is a simple visualizer of trends. That is, it makes exactly what its name indicates. It shows where the trend starts and ends and where the trend is absent at all. It is based on the ADX standard indicators (Average Direction Movement Index). Colored arrows define moments of opening of positions, colored bars indicate a trend and gray horizontal lines fix places where there are no signals for deals.
Fig.1 The Easy Trend Visualizer indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1604
Donchian channel is a technical indicator developed by Richard Davoud Donchian.TradeBreakOut
The local extremums breakthrough indicator
Emulator of functions for working with objects. It gives possibility to see the objects after testing in the chartAverage Volumes (Volumes Forecasting)
The indicator displays in a separate window not only volumes, but their average value on history. The average value of volumes is used for drawing the forecast of volumes value for the current and the following days