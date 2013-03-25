CodeBaseSections
Easy Trend Visualizer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The real author:

EarnForex

The Easy Trend Visualizer indicator is a simple visualizer of trends. That is, it makes exactly what its name indicates. It shows where the trend starts and ends and where the trend is absent at all. It is based on the ADX standard indicators (Average Direction Movement Index). Colored arrows define moments of opening of positions, colored bars indicate a trend and gray horizontal lines fix places where there are no signals for deals. 

Fig.1 The Easy Trend Visualizer indicator

Fig.1 The Easy Trend Visualizer indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1604

