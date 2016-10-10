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Indicators

dTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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dTrend.mq5 (5.98 KB) view
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Real author:

Yuriy Tokman

Indicator of trend change.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 13.10.2008.

Fig.1. The dTrend indicator

Fig.1. The dTrend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15967

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