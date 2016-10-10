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dTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Yuriy Tokman
Indicator of trend change.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 13.10.2008.
Fig.1. The dTrend indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15967
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