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Experts

Exp_AroonOscillatorSignAlert - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5171
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\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
AroonOscillator.mq5 (7.4 KB) view
AroonOscillatorSignAlert.mq5 (11.85 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_AroonOscillatorSignAlert.mq5 (7.75 KB) view
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Trading system based on AroonOscillatorSignAlert indicator signals. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a color icon of the indicator has appeared.

Place AroonOscillator.ex5 and AroonOscillatorSignAlert.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2015 at EURAUD H8:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15950

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